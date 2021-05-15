Authorities have identified the suspect allegedly connected to a rash of recent vehicle burglaries and a shooting in the Denham Springs area.
KeJuan Kentrell Jenkins, 18, of Denham Springs, is wanted by multiple agencies for several vehicle burglaries last weekend.
In one of the incidents, Jenkins allegedly shot a woman who witnessed him rummaging through her car.
“Jenkins is wanted by LPSO in connection with this investigation,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. “Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact us, DSPD or Crime Stoppers. Our investigation is ongoing.”
Ard said the female victim, who was shot in the shoulder, remains in a local hospital. She is listed as “stable.”
“Our investigation continues,” Ard said. “More details released as confirmed.”
Earlier this week, Ard and Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said their offices had launched a joint investigation into a string of vehicle burglaries in and around Denham Springs.
Ard and Womack met with reporters Monday to discuss the burglaries, which mostly occurred May 7-9. Both reported money, electronics, and other valuables as stolen from some of the vehicles.
In a statement released Friday, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid confirmed Jenkins is wanted by Zachary police for three counts of armed robbery.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1. People can also call the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.