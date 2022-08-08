Authorities are asking the public for help identifying and locating those behind an armed robbery Monday afternoon.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to Arnold Road in Denham Springs around 2 p.m. Monday in response to "the armed robbery of the Dollar General."
"While our investigation continues, we can confirm at this time that no injuries have been reported," Ard said.
No other details were made available.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
