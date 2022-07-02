Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard said deputies responded to a shooting around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 25,000 stretch of Highway 16 in Denham Springs.
Ard said deputies have detained people regarding the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP.
