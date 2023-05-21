Detectives are investigating a Denham Springs shooting that landed one person in the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries, according to authorities.
In a statement, Sgt. Scott Sterling of the Denham Springs Police Department said officers were dispatched to a shooting at a residence on Rushing Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, officers found on subject shot in the torso. That victim was transported by Acadian Ambulance with life-threatening injuries, Sterling said.
Two subjects on scene were detained for questioning. Denham Springs police detectives are on scene, which Sterling said "is safe."
Sterling said the investigation is ongoing.
