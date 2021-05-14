Police officers found a body with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a local motel early Friday morning, leading to a homicide investigation and a search for the alleged killer.
According to a statement from the Denham Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Carom Inn, located at 2311 Home Depot Drive, “in reference to the report of a body in the parking lot.”
Once at the scene, officers discovered the deceased victim, later identified as 36-year-old Mark A. Melancon, had suffered two apparent gunshot wounds to the back.
Authorities have since identified Evan L. Cloninger, 30, as the alleged shooter in this case. In the statement, detectives said “a physical altercation had ensued” at the Carom Inn between several subjects “when Cloninger produced a handgun and fired at least two rounds at Melancon, striking him in the back.”
Cloninger then fled the area on foot, and detectives have since obtained an arrest warrant for Cloninger for second degree murder, according to the statement.
Denham Springs police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Cloninger. Authorities say Cloninger stands at 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and the name “Emily” tattooed on the left side of his neck.
Any information on his whereabouts or the case in general can be telephoned to the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
