Authorities are urging the public to take extra precautions securing their vehicles at night amid an investigation into "numerous" vehicle burglaries in the Denham Springs area.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Denham Springs Police Department are currently investigating a series of vehicle burglaries in the area of Hatchell Lane and Jason Drive. The burglaries occurred between 2-5 a.m. on Thursday, authorities said.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said "at least two" unidentified suspects were captured on area security cameras, including one who was armed. Ard said the suspects arrived in a white Ford Edge, a vehicle that was reported as stolen in East Baton Rouge Parish.
While in Livingston Parish, the suspects ditched the Ford and stole two other vehicles, a Toyota Avalon and a white Hyundai Coupe.
The sheriff's office released photos of the stolen vehicles and the suspects.
"We are looking to ID, locate & have a word with the suspect/suspects," Ard said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
The sheriff’s office also released a list of safety tips for Livingston Parish citizens to help prevent something similar happening to them.
-- Lock your vehicles
-- Remove/secure all valuables and firearms
-- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
