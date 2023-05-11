Authorities have launched an investigation into a shooting in Denham Springs.
DSPD spokesperson Sgt. Scott Sterling said officers were dispatched to the Spring Park Plaza, a shopping center located on Range Avenue just north of Interstate-12, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The officers were responding to a "disturbance" between a male and a female, Sterling said.
Shortly after law enforcement arrived, gunshots were exchanged, leading to one officer getting shot. That officer was transported to a hospital with injuries, though the extent is not yet clear, Sterling said.
"There is a shooting investigation, the scene is secure and the investigation continues," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The incident occurred at a strip mall on Range Avenue, just north of Interstate-12. So far, responding agencies include Louisiana State Police, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Denham Springs Police Department.
No other information was immediately available.
*This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.