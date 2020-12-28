The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred in a Denham Springs subdivision early Monday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries occurred in the Audubon Village Subdivision sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. So far, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating three vehicle burglaries, though more could be added by Monday evening.
So far, two firearms have been reported as stolen, detectives said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
