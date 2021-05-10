LIVINGSTON -- Law enforcement agencies are investigating a string of recent vehicle burglaries that occurred around the Denham Springs area over the weekend, including one that led to a victim being shot.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Denham Springs Police Department, the two agencies leading the investigation, are trying to determine if the crimes are connected.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack met with reporters Monday to discuss the burglaries, which occurred Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
One incident Sunday night resulted in a female victim being sent to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder, Ard said.
The victim, who was still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon, is listed as “stable” at this hour.
’She’s gonna be fine,” Ard said. “We’re very thankful for that.”
Ard said his office is investigating at least six burglaries that occurred just outside city limits, while Womack said his office is investigating even more that occurred within.
Both reported money, electronics, and other valuables as stolen from some of the vehicles.
Ard and Womack said they think the crimes may be connected given matching descriptions of the suspect and the presence of a handgun in separate crimes, but the investigation is still in its early stages.
“We’re still very much into this investigation,” Ard said. “We have a lot of stuff to put together. We’re asking questions, canvassing the area. We don’t know that we have a suspect, but we feel like we have some decent evidence.”
LPSO deputies were dispatched to the 7000 stretch of Florida Boulevard on the east side of Denham Springs in reference to a vehicle burglary and shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday. According to Ard, a female was startled by noise just outside of her home, and when she walked outside, she found someone rummaging through her vehicle.
The female screamed upon seeing the intruder, who then “pointed a gun in her direction and fired” before fleeing on foot. Deputies have been canvassing the area ever since to try to locate and identify the suspect.
Ard said this incident “was one of several reported vehicle burglaries in that same area and Saturday and Sunday nights. One victim described the suspect — who was seen wearing a mask, long sleeves, and gloves — as being “average height” and having a “skinny build.”
The shooting incident came on the heels of other vehicle burglaries just inside the city limits of Denham Springs.
Womack said his office is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred on the west side of Denham Springs and south of Florida Boulevard on Friday, May 7. The burglaries were mostly around South Wood Crest, Jean Street, and Connie Drive area, near where Highway 190 and Veterans Boulevard connect.
There was one constant in all of those burglaries, Womack said: unlocked vehicles.
“In the vehicle burglaries that occurred in the city Friday night, in every single one of them, the car was unlocked,” Womack said. “Three of those vehicles had keys in them. Luckily for the owners the vehicles weren’t stolen.”
Ard and Womack urged residents to lock their vehicles and hide any valuables that may be inside. Ard said in most cases, unlocked vehicles are the ones that suffer the most thefts.
“There’s a lot of vehicle burglaries that happen,” Ard said. “These criminals are looking for opportunities and they search these neighborhoods for unlocked vehicles. It’s quick, easy, doesn’t make a lot of noise, and that’s what they’re taking advantage of, us and our busy lifestyles. Just lock your vehicle. It would help a lot.”
Denham Springs police released still images of the suspect taken from surveillance footage. In the photos, the suspect is seen wearing a Playstation-themed hoodie, dark pants, and tennis shoes, while holding a handgun.
Womack described the suspect as a young, thinly-built male, matching the description of the intruder who shot the female victim Sunday night.
“The suspect in one of [the photos] was armed with a handgun,” Womack said. “We’re thinking since a handgun was used in [the shooting], too, the burglaries may be connected.”
“And the description that the victim gave us is pretty similar to the suspect that Denham PD has on camera,” Ard noted. “So we feel like it’s possibly the same person.”
Joining Ard and Womack in the press conference was Johnny Dunham of Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers. To submit any tips, Dunham said people can call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP, visit www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the “P3 Tips” app.
He added that those who submit tips “will remain completely anonymous” and that Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information “that leads to the arrest of this offender.”
“Somebody out there knows the suspect and we ask that you give us that information so we can pass it along,” Dunham said.
To report any information to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, call at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1. Anyone wishing to contact the Denham Springs Police Department can call (225) 665-5106.
