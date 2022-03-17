Three suspects were arrested, including one juvenile, after authorities began investigating “multiple reports” of unlocked vehicle burglaries — and one theft of a vehicle — in the Denham Springs area this week.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives with the Armed Robbery and Burglary Division obtained information through investigation that led them to New Orleans.
“There, they located & recovered a stolen vehicle from Livingston Parish & tied three suspects to the theft of that stolen vehicle,” Ard said.
Those arrested in New Orleans include 18-year-old Craig Carr, of New Orleans; 19-year-old Karneilus Coleman, of Baton Rouge; and a 15-year-old New Orleans juvenile.
Local authorities worked with the New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana State Police in the investigation.
“Here’s a tip from the Sheriff, no matter where you live, if you commit a crime in Livingston Parish - we will work with our law enforcement partners to identify you & arrest you,” Ard said.
Ard said authorities are still “actively investigating” the cases, and anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Local authorities also released a list of safety tips for Livingston Parish citizens to help prevent something similar happening to them.
-- Lock your vehicles
-- Remove/secure all valuables
-- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1
