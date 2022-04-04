Law enforcement and school officials are trying to find the source of a threatening message that was found at Denham Springs High on Monday, though there doesn’t appear to be a credible threat.

The school’s administration became aware of “threatening words” that were written in a bathroom around 1:30 p.m., the school system said in a statement. School officials then alerted the Denham Springs Police Department, which launched an investigation into the matter.

Officials did not close what the message said.

Denham Springs High School Principal Wes Howard has since informed parents and employees of the matter and the ongoing investigation, which has yet to yield a credible threat.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation, no evidence of a credible threat at the school has been confirmed,” the school system said.

Out of an abundance of caution, school officials there will be an increased presence of local law enforcement on campus Tuesday, and officials will continue to pursue any information that may lead to the person responsible for the bathroom writing.

This marks the second time this semester that threatening words were written in a Livingston Parish high school. In January, a message at Walker High appeared to insinuate a possible school shooting, with a message, “If you are reading this... don't come to school on Thursday. You won't regret it.”

The photo also included a drawing of a gun with a caption bubble that said “BANG.”

No credible threat was ever found at Walker High.

“Livingston Parish Public Schools treats all such occurrences seriously and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to help ensure the safety and well-being of all students, faculty, and community members,” the school system said in a statement.