Law enforcement and school officials are trying to find the source of a threatening message that was found at Denham Springs High on Monday, though there doesn’t appear to be a credible threat.
The school’s administration became aware of “threatening words” that were written in a bathroom around 1:30 p.m., the school system said in a statement. School officials then alerted the Denham Springs Police Department, which launched an investigation into the matter.
Officials did not close what the message said.
Denham Springs High School Principal Wes Howard has since informed parents and employees of the matter and the ongoing investigation, which has yet to yield a credible threat.
“As a result of the ongoing investigation, no evidence of a credible threat at the school has been confirmed,” the school system said.
Out of an abundance of caution, school officials there will be an increased presence of local law enforcement on campus Tuesday, and officials will continue to pursue any information that may lead to the person responsible for the bathroom writing.
This marks the second time this semester that threatening words were written in a Livingston Parish high school. In January, a message at Walker High appeared to insinuate a possible school shooting, with a message, “If you are reading this... don't come to school on Thursday. You won't regret it.”
The photo also included a drawing of a gun with a caption bubble that said “BANG.”
No credible threat was ever found at Walker High.
“Livingston Parish Public Schools treats all such occurrences seriously and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to help ensure the safety and well-being of all students, faculty, and community members,” the school system said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.