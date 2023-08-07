Authorities have released new photos of a Denham Springs man who hasn’t been seen since late July.
On July 25, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help finding Cameron McCrory, 24, who at the time had been missing for three days. In their latest update, detectives confirmed that McCrory was seen at North Park on Eden Church Road around 10 a.m. July 22.
Detectives have since released surveillance images of McCrory taken the day he went missing. In those photos, he was seen wearing a ball cap, a T-shirt, shorts, and tennis shoes.
McCrory is described as standing 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has dark hair and was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a brown shirt, white shoes and dark-colored socks.
Detectives are asking for any details that may lead to McCrory's whereabouts, such as whom he was with, a vehicle description, or the direction he was traveling.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
