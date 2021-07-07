The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released new information regarding a woman who was last seen in late June.
Karren Hill, 44, was reported missing on Friday, July 2. Authorities originally said she was last seen walking north on Highway 447 in Walker on Monday, June 21.
But on Wednesday, authorities said they learned Hill was last seen around 9 pm. on June 22. It was said she was on Highway 16 near the Live Oak Sports Complex in the Denham Springs area.
Authorities said she was wearing blue jeans and “what appears to be a blue in color tank top” while carrying a bag.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.