With schools reopening parish-wide this week, it’s time for drivers to slow down near campus.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be mindful of school zones, which are marked with school zone signs, flashing lights, or both.
In a post via social media, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said LPSO deputies, along with other law enforcement agencies, will be out at school zone locations “enforcing school zone speed limits and watching for any other safety violations.”
“The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage all motorists to pay close attention to school zones throughout the parish,” Ard said.
Some reminders from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office include:
-- School zones are “hands-free zones,” meaning cell phone use is prohibited.
-- School zone speeds do vary, and drivers should pay close attention to the posted speed limit and the times the school zones are in effect.
-- Drivers should pay extra attention to the school crossing guards and children crossing the streets, whether they are walking to school or riding their bikes.
-- School buses make frequent stops, including stopping at all railroad crossings.
-- Motorists should add additional time to their daily commute in anticipation of school zones and school buses making frequent stops.
“We want this school year to be a great one and would like to encourage everyone to drive safely!” Ard said.
