The Town of Livingston Police Department is again asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a recent hit-and-run that has a woman “fighting for her life.”
“We are asking again for the public’s help with this case,” officers said. “Someone out there knows something. We are just looking for answers as to how this happened and trying to provide the family with some sort of closure.”
According to a statement released last week, officers with the Town of Livingston Police Department were dispatched to South Frost Road near the intersection of Circle Drive around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.
When they arrived on scene, they discovered an elderly woman, who was partially in the roadway, had been struck by a vehicle.
On Tuesday, authorities said the victim of the crash is still “in critical condition” and pleaded with the suspect to come forward.
“The victim of this crash is still currently in critical condition fighting for her life,” officers said. “Maybe someone didn’t realize they hit a person and this post could bring them forward.”
Anyone with information can contact the Town of Livingston Police Department at (225) 686-7153. People can also call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.
