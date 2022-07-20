Deputies in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes are currently searching for a suspect who fled on foot after the stolen truck he or she was in crashed into a house, authorities said.
Earlier Wednesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop near the Interstate-12/Albany exit. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued to the Pumpkin Center exit.
"The driver of the truck would then crash into a home," authorities said.
All occupants fled on foot, though three have been captured and are in custody. The search for one continues, authorities said.
The pick-up truck is listed as stolen by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
