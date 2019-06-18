WALKER – Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement agencies are searching Tuesday morning for two Walker brothers reported missing Monday.
Jacob Garsee, 12, and Riley Garsee, 10, were last seen just before 6 p.m. Monday near their home off Glascock Lane in Walker, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
“The family contacted us late last night for assistance,” Ard said. “The boys were outside of their home helping to do yard work.
“It’s believed they wandered off. The home is near a wooded area,” Ard said.
“We do not suspect foul play at this hour.”
Glascock Lane is south of Interstate 12, east of Walker South Road. off Glen Ellis Road.
“LPSO deputies and our first responder partners have been and continue to actively search the area,” Ard said.
Jacob Garsee is a white male, 5 feet 2, 155 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, with a scar on his right eyebrow close to his nose. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt with jeans.
Riley Garsee is a white male, 4 feet 9, approximately 80-90 pounds, light blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt with jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.