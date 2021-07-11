A search has begun for a 21-year-old in relation to multiple crimes, including attempted second degree murder.
Jacolby Alan Foster is wanted by the Denham Springs Police Department for attempted second degree murder, second degree battery, second degree kidnapping, illegal possession of a firearm, and simple criminal damage to property.
Anyone with information regarding Foster’s whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at (225) 665-5106 ext. 4. People can also call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or use their P3 app.
