Authorities have launched an investigation after an unidentified suspect robbed a store in Watson at gunpoint last week.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery took place around 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Dollar Tree located at 33939 LA Hwy. 16. Authorities said the suspect “produced a handgun and demanded cash from the register” upon entering.
At the time, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, camouflage cargo pants, red shoes, and a white mask. The suspect then fled in a small compact SUV.
Authorities are searching for someone 6 feet tall, with a medium build and “slight limp.”
On Tuesday, detectives from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released images of the alleged suspect, as well as what is believed to be the getaway car.
“LPSO Detectives would like to ID, locate & have a word,” the Sheriff’s Office said via social media.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.