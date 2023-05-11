A burglar was caught on camera rummaging through a home in the south part of Livingston Parish, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in the suspect’s identification.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, an “unidentified burglary suspect” targeted a residence in French Settlement. During the burglary, the suspect stole “numerous items,” detectives said, adding that “most” of those items would be used for hunting.
The sheriff’s office released a 30-second video of the incident. In the video, a hooded suspect can be seen walking through what appears to be a kitchen.
“We’d like to ID, locate & have a word,” detectives said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.