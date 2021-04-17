Authorities are currently searching for a Denham Springs man suspected of fraudulent activity.
The Hammond Police Department detectives are wanting to question Daniel Lang, a 44-year-old who allegedly purchased a DJI Inspire 2 Drone from a victim using fake money orders.
Lang also has four outstanding warrants through the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.
Anyone with information on Lang’s whereabouts can contact Detective Corey Morse (985-277-5758 or morse_cm@hammond.org), contact the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook page, or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245
Anyone with information on this case is also encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
