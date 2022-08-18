Authorities are searching for four people who stole “assorted merchandise” from a local sporting goods store.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to a sporting goods store off of Juban Road on Aug. 14 after four “unknown subjects” selected various merchandise and entered one fitting room.
Ard said the subject then concealed the merchandise and exited the store without paying. They drove away in a white Honda Accord, Ard said.
No other details were provided, though the authorities released images taken from surveillance footage of the four suspects.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
