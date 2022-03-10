A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Walker man who went missing early Thursday. Louisiana State Police issued the alert on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Hubert Neucere was reported missing around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, from his residence on Milton Road in Walker.
Authorities said Neucere is traveling in a 2016 maroon GMC Canyon bearing Louisiana license plate Y131106. His truck was last seen Thursday morning at 5:34 a.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Airline Highway) and Prescott Road in North Baton Rouge.
Neucere is described as a white male with white hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’5´tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
He is possibly wearing blue jeans, red shirt, cowboy hat and cowboy boots, authorities said.
Family members said Neucere suffers from a medical condition “that may impair his judgment” and that his daily medication is still at his residence.
Anyone with information on Neucere’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, Extension 1 or by calling 911.
All questions should be directed to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.