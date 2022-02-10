Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager from Holden.
Destiny Pope, 14, was reported as a runaway on Thursday, Feb. 10. Destiny suffers from a medical condition, and law enforcement said there is “reason to believe that Destiny is in immediate danger.”
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is working with Louisiana State Police in the search.
Destiny is described as having long straight brown hair and brown eyes. She is said to stand 5-feet tall and weigh 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a John Deer T-shirt with black leggings.
Anyone with information on Destiny’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1. People can also call 911 or 1-800-434-8007.
