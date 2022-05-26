Authorities searching for missing Walker woman

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a Walker woman who went missing earlier this week.
Valencia "Judy" Pool, 69, was last seen walking behind a carwash across from John's the morning of May 25. She was also seen walking east on Cane Market Road.
According to authorities, "her family is concerned for her safety due to a mental health issue."
Pool is said to have blue eyes and gray hair. She is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and 150 pounds.
Pool was last seen wearing glasses, dark jeans, and a sweatshirt that says, "Flawless."
Anyone with information on Pool's whereabouts is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
