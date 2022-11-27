Authorities are asking the public for help finding a woman who went missing over the weekend.
Officials with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department are searching for 66-year-old Paula Chavers, who hasn't been seen since 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. She was last seen at 484 Moore Lane in Denham Springs.
Authorities said she was wearing a camouflage jacket, gray exercise pants and black rubber boots. She is described as standing 5’4” and weighing 118 pounds with green eyes and has gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office (225) 222-4413, extension 230.
