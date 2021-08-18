The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Erika Lynn Weems, 33, was last seen along Charlie Watts Road in Livingston, detectives said.
Weems is described as being 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She is said to have blue eyes and brown hair.
“No foul play is suspected at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said via social media. “Due to medical concerns, we are attempting to locate.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.