A driver who led officers on a high-speed chase in Livingston Parish is in custody, but the passenger is “on foot and at large,” according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at I-10 eastbound in West Baton Rouge around 6:30 a.m., according to State Trooper Taylor Scrantz. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued into Livingston Parish.
The pursuit ended on South Satsuma Road, where the driver was taken into custody by State Troopers around 10 a.m. However, the passenger fled on foot and "is still at large," Scrantz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.