Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of attempted murder.
The Denham Springs Police Department is actively seeking the whereabouts of 20-year-old Christopher Cobb, according to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers and confirmed by a police department spokesperson.
Cobb is wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder, Crime Stoppers said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
According to Crime Stoppers, callers will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
