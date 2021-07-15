Authorities are searching for the suspect of a recent hit-and-run accident that has one elderly woman in “critical condition.”
According to a statement released via social media, officers with the Town of Livingston Police Department were dispatched to South Frost Road near the intersection of Circle Drive around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an elderly female, who was laying partially in the roadway, had been struck by a vehicle. The victim is currently listed in critical condition.
“At this time Livingston Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify the driver and vehicle involved,” the statement said.
Anyone with information can contact the Town of Livingston Police Department at (225) 686-7153. People can also call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241.
