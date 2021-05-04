The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who burglarized multiple vehicles last month.
An unidentified person was captured on video burglarizing vehicles in the early morning hours of April 20 at a home located off Hwy. 1032 (4-H Club Road) in Denham Springs.
In a 45-second clip released by authorities via social media, the suspect is seen rummaging through a black sedan. Authorities also released a photo taken from surveillance footage, showing a suspect wearing a hat and dark clothes.
“Our detectives are looking to ID, locate & have a word with this suspect,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
In addition to the call for help, the Sheriff’s Office also released a list of safety tips for Livingston Parish citizens to help prevent something similar happening to them.
-- Lock your vehicles
-- Remove/secure all valuables
-- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
