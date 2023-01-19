Authorities searching for suspect who robbed AT&T store at gunpoint

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person who robbed a local store at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars in cell phones.
In a statement, officials from the Denham Springs Police Department said an unidentified suspect entered the AT&T store on South Range Avenue near Aspen Square Drive around 6:45 p.m. Jan. 18.
Lugging a rolling suitcase, the suspect then ordered an employee "at gunpoint to fill the suitcase with numerous cellphones totaling tens of thousands of dollars," authorities said. The suspect then exited the store and left the area in an unknown vehicle.
Before the robbery, the suspect was seen on surveillance walking behind the Williamson Eye Center and may have possibly crossed over from Spring Park Plaza.
Denham Springs police released images of the suspect taken from surveillance footage. In the photos, the masked suspect holding a handgun and wearing a white hoodie, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106 (extension 224).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.