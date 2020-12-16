Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have stolen more than $1,000 worth of goods from a local business.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified male entered a business along LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs in the early morning hours one day in November. Detectives say the burglar then stole multiple items, including a diagnostic scan tool, hand tool kits, and a socket set.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office recently released a short video of surveillance footage of the suspect, who is seen walking around what appears to be a warehouse with a flashlight.
“Our detectives are looking to ID the suspect, locate the suspect & have a word,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
