The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen truck and trailer, as well as the suspected thief.
According to detectives, a yellow 2000 Ford F-250 and a 24-foot Big Tex flatbed trailer were reported stolen from Lower Rome Road, south of Springfield, last week.
The license plate number for the truck is Y101924. The license plate number for the trailer is J794197.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
