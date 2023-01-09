Authorities searching for suspect who took stolen truck for joy ride

Authorities are searching for a person who took a stolen truck for a spin, saying the person may be connected to a recent bike theft.
In a statement, officials from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said an unidentified suspect took a vehicle and trailer from Theriot’s Heating and Air “on what appears to be a joy ride through Denham Springs before returning the truck.”
The trailer was later recovered along the interstate, detectives said.
Detectives said they want to identify and speak with this individual “who is believed to have stolen a kid’s bike near the Antique District in Denham around the same time.”
Our detectives would like to ID, locate & have a word,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or
Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
