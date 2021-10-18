Authorities believe the same group is responsible for a string of car wash burglaries that occurred on the west side of the parish last week.
The alleged crimes took place just after midnight on Oct. 13 and involved at least three individuals, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The incidents involved several car wash coin/money machines throughout the west side of the parish from Watson, Walker North, Juban Road and in the Town of Livingston.
From evidence collected at each scene, detectives believe “the same group is responsible for all,” adding that they drove around in a small 4-door gray car. The sheriff’s office released videos and photos on its social media feeds and asked the public for help identifying the suspects.
“We’d like to ID, locate & have a word with this group,” detectives said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
