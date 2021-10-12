Authorities are asking the public for help identifying suspects tied to a recent vehicle burglary and credit card theft.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the suspects stole a vehicle from Spectrum Fitness Center on Aug. 21. They later used the victim's stolen credit card to purchase multiple gift cards at Walmart located at 904 South Range Avenue)in Denham Springs.
The suspects were last seen on security cameras in the Walmart parking lot leaving in a white older model four-door car with no license plate.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Denham Springs detectives at (225)-665-5106 ext. 4, or via the police department's Facebook messenger. Callers can remain anonymous.
