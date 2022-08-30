Authorities are urging the public to take extra precautions against vehicle thefts after two suspects recently burglarized multiple vehicles in a Walker subdivision.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said two “unknown masked suspects” burglarized four vehicles in the South Haven Subdivision in the early morning hours of Aug. 27.
The suspects stole money, jewelry, clothing, and electronic devices, Ard said.
Detectives released images from home surveillance footage of the suspects as well as the suspect vehicle and asked the public for help identifying them.
“Our detectives are looking to ID, locate & have a word with the suspects,” Ard said.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
In addition to the call for help, the Sheriff’s Office also released a list of safety tips for Livingston Parish citizens to help prevent something similar happening to them.
-- Lock your vehicles
-- Remove/secure all valuables and firearms
-- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
