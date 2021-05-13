Authorities are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole more than $5,600 worth of equipment from a local business.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the alleged crime took place April 16 when an unidentified suspect was dropped off on N. James Chapel Road while a second suspect drove a white single-cab pick-up.
One suspect entered the fenced area of the local business and removed an Onan Marquis 5.5 gold generator (valued at $5,365) and an Arterra 50 amp transfer switch (valued at $250).
One suspect then cut a hole in the fence, and the stolen items were loaded in the pick-up before both left the scene.
Detectives are asking the public for help identifying the suspects, saying the two were also spotted driving a 2009 silver Dodge Caliber with driver side front end damage as well as rear driver side damage.
“Detectives are looking to identify, locate & have a word with these 2 suspects,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
