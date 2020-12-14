The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects who stole numerous items inside multiple vehicles parked in a Denham Springs subdivision.
The same suspects are also believed to have taken a four-wheeler that was reported stolen.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, two suspects were captured on video pulling on several car door handles at multiple addresses in the Plantation Estates, a neighborhood south of Interstate 12.
When the suspects were able to gain access, they swiped numerous items, detectives said.
Additionally, detectives believe the same individuals were also involved in the theft of a four-wheeler in the Walker area. The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the white pickup truck that is believed to be driven by the suspects.
In one of the photos, the truck is pulling a four-wheeler in a trailer.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
In a Facebook post regarding the theft, the Sheriff’s Office also listed safety measures urging Livingston Parish citizens to:
-- Lock your vehicles
-- Remove/secure all valuables
-- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- Report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1
