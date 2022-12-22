Authorities are asking for the public's help locating three girls, ages 12-16, who ran away overnight.
Anna Barker, 14; Olivia Carrier, 12; and Jandi Hughes, 16 were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
No foul play is suspected, but authorities are hoping to find the girls "as soon as possible" ahead of an extreme cold snap that is expected to move into southeastern Louisiana Thursday night.
Carrier was last seen wearing a black hoodie; Hughes was last seen wearing a blue hoodie; and Barker was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, pinks shorts, and Adidas sliders, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
due to the pending dip in temperatures, we are hoping to locate them as soon as possible.
