Three suspects stole a hoverboard from a retailer earlier this month, and authorities are asking for the public’s help locating them.
One suspect has been identified, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. Authorities are still trying to identify the other two.
In a statement, Ard said three suspects entered Academy Sports & Outdoors, located in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center, on Nov. 5. They then loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart, exited the store without paying, and left in a black-colored SUV.
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify which type of hoverboard was taken, but they can range in price from $55 to $400, according to Academy Sports’ website.
Felicia Banks, 48, of Baton Rouge, has been identified as one suspect, Ard said. The sheriff’s office also released photos taken from surveillance footage of the suspects inside the store and one of their vehicle.
“Detectives are now looking to locate Banks & identify/locate the 2 others,” Ard said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
