Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a trio of suspects that allegedly stole “numerous” cigarette cartons from a local convenience store over a four-day period.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a Dollar General located at 8583 Florida Blvd. in Denham Springs “in reference to numerous thefts” that occurred Nov. 3-6.
After investigation, deputies learned that one suspect would distract the clerk while the other two would gain entry into a secured area behind the counter, where they grabbed multiple cartons of cigarettes.
They'd then exit without paying, deputies said.
The unidentified suspects — two males and one female — were captured on video surveillance entering the store. The Sheriff’s Office released a video and photos of the suspects on its social media feeds Tuesday afternoon, asking for help in identifying them.
“We’d like to ID, locate & have a word with this group,” the post read.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
