Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted in connection to a man’s disappearance last year.
Christie “BeBe” McKnight, 30, is wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for obstruction of justice related to the disappearance of Jonathan Tucker, a Hammond man who has been missing for nearly nine months.
McKnight has been entered into a national database as a wanted person, TPSO officials said. It is believed she has fled to Texas, possibly the Houston/Katy area.
Tucker was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2020, when he left his Hammond residence with a friend. There has been no contact from Jonathan to his family or friends since that day, according to police.
Police have said foul play is suspected in Tucker’s disappearance.
Anyone with information on McKnight’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Dale Athmann at (985) 902-2032. People can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.
