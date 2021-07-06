The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was last seen in late June.
Karren Hill, 44, was reported missing on Friday, July 2. She was last seen walking north on Highway 447 in Walker on Monday, June 21.
Hill was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a gray or blue shirt, and carrying a shoulder strap khaki bag, authorities said. She was known to wear eye glasses.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
