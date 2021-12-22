Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Denham Springs man wanted for two counts of theft stemming from an incident earlier this month.
Christopher Austin Hutchinson, 26, is being sought by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to an incident on Dec. 6.
In a statement, Chief Jimmy Travis said anyone with information on Hutchinson’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.
Detective Dean is the lead investigator on this case and can be reached at 985-902-2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.