Authorities are searching for a former Denham Springs police officer who resigned this week following allegations made against him regarding “an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile,” officials said.

In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said an arrest warrant has been issued for former DSPD Officer Joseph Reid Copeland, who is wanted for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office.

“We also have reason to believe Copeland is no longer in the area at this time,” Ard said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

In a statement, Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said allegations were made against Copeland regarding an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile earlier this week. The department then opened an internal affairs investigation into the matter, prompting Copeland to resign “shortly thereafter,” Walker said.

Ard said Walker contacted his office to investigate the incident on Aug. 19. After investigation, detectives issued warrants for Copeland's arrest.

“I’d also like to add that the Denham Springs Police Chief & members of his department have cooperated fully with our investigation & continue to do so,” Ard said.

Both law enforcement agencies said they had no further comment at this time.

Reid, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, joined the Denham Springs Police Department in 2019, according to an earlier report by The News. This year, he was recognized for his work in the community by the Denham Springs City Council, Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.