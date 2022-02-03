Authorities seek lawn equipment thief

Authorities are investigating reports of stolen lawn equipment in the Watson area and are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.
The theft occurred Jan. 31 in the 33,000 block of Springfield Road, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, though detectives did not say exactly what was stolen.
Detectives released photos of the unidentified suspect and said the person was driving a tan or light brown Toyota Corolla with switched Texas tags and black rims.
“We’d like to ID, locate & have a word,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information on this is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.