Authorities seek person who stole lawn mower from residence

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen lawn mower and the person behind the theft.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in Hampton Ct. on June 13, when an automatic lawn mower was stolen out of the front yard of a residence.
According to detectives, a black 4-door car stopped in the front of the residence that afternoon. A female then exited the driver side, grabbed the mower, and placed it inside the suspect vehicle.
The homeowner was able to capture the theft on video but a license plate number was unable to be seen.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
