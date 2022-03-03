The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate a 28-year-old man that detectives say has been missing all week.
Jordan D. Hills has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 27, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Through investigation, authorities learned Hills was last seen walking near Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Interstate-12 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
No foul play is suspected, detectives said.
Hills is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Detectives said he has a tattoo of the word "success" above his left eyebrow. Photos of Hills released by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office also show tattoos on both of his arms and his neck.
Authorities said Hills was last seen wearing black pants, a red Nike hoodie, and black tennis shoes.
LPSO detectives have been working closely with Hills' mother, who said "an existing medical issue is a safety concern at this time."
Sheriff's offices in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes are jointly working the case.
Anyone with information on Hills' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
